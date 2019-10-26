Campus Power Outage - October 26, 2019

10/25/19 -- 10:30 AM

Due to forecasted high winds and low humidity, PG&E has informed the Berkeley campus of plans to disconnect the power supply to our campus beginning Saturday evening, October 26. There is no information on duration at this time. Additional updates will be posted here and on the UC Berkeley campus News page as it becomes available. Please sign up for Nixle alerts.

Plan to Sustain Basic Campus Power: Restricted Building Access

The campus intends to sustain basic building and research/student support using the campus co-generation power plant, as was successfully accomplished during the outage two weeks ago. In order not to overload the co-gen power capacity, employees and students are asked to avoid campus for the duration of the outage, to ensure that the limited available power can be sustained to our research enterprise, student residence halls and dining facilities.

Where equipment can be powered down, please make plans to do so, to help preserve power for critical needs across the campus.

Access to buildings will be limited to those whose presence is critical to lab operations (such as topping off cryogens in storage units or transferring cells to fresh media, and providing time-sensitive care to animals). Researchers with critical access needs are asked to contact the building manager and/or Greg Lawson, Director of OLAC for building entry. Please be prepared to share the research need you are seeking to address. We understand that these are stressful situations, and appreciate everyone’s partnership. More information will be updated here on weekend contact information as it is confirmed.

Scheduled Campus Events

The campus anticipates being able to proceed with select events on Saturday and Sunday: athletics events will be held as scheduled, as will performances at Zellerbach Auditorium. Other events planned by student organizations that are to be held in campus buildings will likely need to be canceled. Please look for a campus message later this afternoon. Units with planned on-campus events scheduled for this weekend should contact their department Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) to inform them of potential impact. Units reporting to the VCR should contact COS Elizabeth Brashers.

Research Continuity

If your unit has critical research or research infrastructure that requires power (freezers, critical servers) please make sure your building manager is aware. Harry Stark (Stanley Hall, LKS Building Manager & VCRO Facilities) will be coordinating with building managers to assist in movement of freezers, etc. as needed.

Where equipment and hazardous research can be powered down, please review plans and lead times for doing so ahead of the outage timeframe. Ensure caps are safely on chemicals and fume hood sashes are closed before leaving for the weekend.

Please review phone trees and ensure that critical staff/students have each others’ contact information.

Please see the FAQ from EH&S with additional tips and important information on what to consider before shutdown, what to do while the power is out, re-occupancy after power is back on, and other emergency planning tips.

Following are key points provided in the fact sheet:

Don’t go to in labs unless necessary

Don’t work with hazardous materials while the ventilation is down

Ensure caps are safely on chemicals and fume hood sashes are closed

Ensure experiments are stabilized

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact EH&S by emailing ehs@berkeley.edu or calling (510) 642-3073.

Animal Care

PIs and research groups with animals: please review the message sent to all PIs from OLAC Director Greg Lawson Friday morning. Report all animal issues to “3-VETS” (510) 643-8387.

OLAC staff will report as per usual weekend/holiday coverage. They will be working Sat/Sun from 6am-12pm. On-Call Supervisor and Vets will be available in the event we may need to relocate some animals.

All bottles, carboys and water pouches will be filled and made available by the end of business Friday; All cages will be washed and prepared for use.

All animals will be accessed (including PI Maintained), cages will only be opened/changed if excessive moisture is present, water needs to be replaced, or food added

Large machines: Tunnel washers, rack washers, autoclaves will be shut down tonight and only powered up if absolutely need be during this power outage.

IT / High Performance Compute - Savio Cluster

All campus enterprise systems will be up and running on backup power. However if a building does not have power, wifi will not be on in the building.

Information is pending on the Savio HPC cluster.

Please reach Savio staff at brc-hpc-help@berkeley.edu if you have any further questions. Users can also check the status page at http://research-it.berkeley.edu/services/high-performance-computing/status-and-announcements and the campus website http://systemstatus.berkeley.edu/ for the latest updates.

If you have additional feedback or concerns please contact Ken Lutz directly, lutz@berkeley.edu

VPN Connections

The new GlobalProtect VPN service will remain up. Watch the IST website for more details and other updates.

Parking & Transportation

Please check for updates on the Parking & Transportation power outage web page.

RAC - Sponsored Projects/OPHS/OACU

We will update this information if the outage extends into Monday.

This is a stressful time for all of us. Please be kind to each other and stay tuned to Nixle and Berkeley News.

Thank you in advance!